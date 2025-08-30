Patients Not Prisoners to host annual Evening of Compassion Gala on October 17

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Patients Not Prisoners (PNP) will host its annual Evening of Compassion Dinner & Gala on October 17, 2025, at Marywood Retreat & Conference Center to support mental health initiatives.

The event aims to raise $100,000, with 75% of the funds benefiting Northeast Florida State Hospital (NEFSH), which has been affected by severe budget cuts.

The gala, held in honor of World Mental Health Day, will bring together community leaders, advocates, and citizens to celebrate partnerships that emphasize healing and dignity over punishment and stigma.

Attendees will enjoy a gourmet dinner prepared by a master chef and a faith-based rap concert by renowned artist John Levi, aimed at youth and the ‘young at heart.’

Funds raised will support the renovation of NEFSH’s Visitor Center and the construction of a Peace Park, providing patients with spaces for dignity, family connection, and reflection.

NEFSH currently houses over 600 vulnerable individuals.

