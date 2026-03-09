‘Paws O’ Gold’: Jacksonville Humane Society launches St. Patrick’s Day adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is getting festive this St. Patrick’s Day, rolling out its new Paws O’ Gold adoption event.

The four-day event allows potential owners to draw a “lucky discount” gold coin to apply to their adoption fees in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The event runs March 14-17 at the JHS Adoption & Education Center on Beach Boulevard, with special weekend and weekday hours:

Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, from 10 am to 5 pm

Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, from 12 am to 7 pm

All adopted pets will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on shots.

To learn more about the Paws O’ Gold event, visit JaxHumane.org.

