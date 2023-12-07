Local

Pearly Harbor Remembrance Day

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The We Can Be Heroes Foundation will host a Pearl harbor remembrance ceremony on December 10th at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, with special guests of honor - two local WWII vets, Johns Connelly and Fred Pappas.

The Keynote Speaker is University of Florida Professor of History, Dr. Wesley Moody.

The event begins at 11:15am with a meet-and-greet, silent auctions and luncheon.

The presentation begins at 1pm.

You can get your tickets here at the We Can Be Heroes Foundation.



