Pecan Park Flea Market will shut its doors for good in few months 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After roughly 40 years of operation, the Pecan Park Flea Market will officially close its doors on September 27.

The announcement was shared with vendors yesterday via a letter distributed to them. The notice informed business owners that the land’s ownership transferred over a week ago, and the new owners plan to redevelop the property.

For decades, the marketplace served as a place to visit for nearby residents. Zach Cook, a customer who has lives near the market for most of his life, expressed disappointment over the sale.

“It kind of sucks that they’re selling the place,” Cook said, noting that he frequently visited just to browse the local selections. “It’s kind of fun just to come out here and just walk around for a little bit.”

The market’s manager didn’t want to provide a comment regarding the upcoming closure.

The closure marks the end of an era for local entrepreneurs.

“It’s a bittersweet ending for some of us, and for some of them, you know, my heart goes out to because this was their way of life,” said Angela Herren, owner of Eccentric Leathers.

She says they have been there since 2019 and says she will look for how the business will keep going.

While many vendors are actively searching for new commercial locations to set up shop, others have decided to close their doors for good. Lee Terry, owner of the Knife Shop, confirmed his business will close permanently.

Vendors will have until the end of October to move out.

Despite the looming deadline, some business owners are attempting to stay optimistic about the transition.

“So this next step is just going to be more growth,” said Ken LeBlanc, owner of Ken’s Collectibles. “So, you know, it’s nothing but positive from here.”

“This is a weird spot just in between, so a car dealership is just gonna add a bunch of traffic and you got the RV spot, it’s right there. so it’s yeah, it’s gonna be rough for a lot of people,” said Cook.

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