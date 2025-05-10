Pedestrian critically injured in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian has critical injuries after being hit by an SUV in Clay County, the Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

Read: Man in crisis arrested after making armed threats in Downtown Jacksonville: JSO

The crash happened Friday night around 10:42 p.m. on Blanding Boulevard just north of Wells Road.

Troopers say the SUV, driven by a 77-year-old man from Jacksonville, was heading north in the left lane, and the pedestrian was also in the left lane at the time.

The vehicle’s left front hit the pedestrian, FHP said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released and the crash remains under investigation, FHP said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.