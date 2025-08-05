Pedestrian hit by pickup truck, dies on Highway 17 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old man from Crescent City is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Tuesday morning in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the man was walking along U.S. Highway 17 around 5 a.m. when he was struck.

The driver of the pickup truck was listed as unknown.

Troopers say the crash was a hit-and-run, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *FHP (*347).

