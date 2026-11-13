Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in front of Costco on Gate Pkwy near St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was on foot near Costco Wholesale store on Gate Parkway was killed about 2 p.m. Friday by a driver of a commercial vehicle who left the scene.

Police said witnesses saw the man stumble as he crossed between a gas station and BJ’s restaurant near the St. Johns Town Center.

The dead man appears to be in his late 30s, police said. Police have not identified him, pending notification of next of kin.

In a briefing at 4:30 p.m., police said they do not believe speed was a factor in the accident. Investigators said they have good leads on the vehicle, including surveillance video from the scene.

The death is the 144 traffic fatality in Duval County, including the 36th pedestrian death involving vehicles so far in 2026, police said.

The story is developing. Check back with Action News Jacksonville for updates.

Police will be briefing media at about 4:30 p.m.

Check back later for any updates.

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