Pedestrian killed in crash on Phillips Highway, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Phillips Highway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Phillips Highway.

Police said the man walked into the path of a northbound vehicle and was struck.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This marks the 118th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, and the 24th involving a pedestrian.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.