Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man from Winter Park died early Saturday after he was struck by an SUV on Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. about half a mile east of Tamaya Boulevard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Troopers say the SUV, driven by an 89-year-old Jacksonville man, was heading east in the right lane when it hit the pedestrian, who was also in the right lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said the SUV driver was not hurt.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Officials have not released the names of those involved.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.