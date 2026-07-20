‘People are dying’: Ponte Vedra resident outraged over ignored safety concerns after crash kills 2

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A car accident near Mickler’s Landing in Ponte Vedra left two people dead and two in serious condition on Sunday afternoon.

St. Johns Fire Rescue says they responded to the 1100 block of Ponte Vedra Blvd at approximately 5:25 p.m.

At around 6 p.m., the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office announced that both lanes would be closed until further notice, forcing nearby residents to park on the side of the street.

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SJCFR said that no pedestrians or bikers were involved in the crash. The two additional patients from the scene were transported to a local trauma center in serious condition.

The circumstances of the crash and the identities of all involved, including the two people who died, have not been released at this time.

Roberta Garcia, who lives just a few houses down from the accident, says people speed down Ponte Vedra Blvd all the time.

“The speed limit changes from 45 miles per hour at that corner, and it turns to 55, and no one sticks to 55,” Garcia said. “People come down this road at 70, 75 miles an hour.”

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He says he’s petitioned the Florida Department of Transportation, St. Johns County and the Governor’s office demanding that the speed limit be lowered.

“Everybody says that there’s no reason to lower the speed limit,” Garcia said. “I have told them on multiple occasions that this was going to happen again, and today we had two more casualties, and I don’t know what it’s going to take.”

He says residents off this road are not being protected, and that people are scared.

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“My poor neighbor, she pulls out of this house, and she’s petrified coming out of her house because you have these cars buzzing down this road, it’s unacceptable,” Garcia said. “This will continue to repeat itself until something is rectified.”

Action News Jax is waiting on the report from Florida Highway Patrol to tell us more details about the crash.

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