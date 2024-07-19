People frustrated with loud roaring generators at popular Jacksonville Riverfront hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been five months since an electrical fire at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront Hotel caused hundreds of guests to evacuate. Since then, four generators have been supplying power there.

People living and working nearby said they hear a loud noise coming from those generators every day.

“It’s Obnoxious and annoying,” local worker Will Mccullough said.

“But when you come outdoors it’s really obvious,” Hyatt guest Barbara Saunders said.

When indoors near the generators, you hear a humming sound. But when you step outside it elevates to a loud running noise.

Saunders is staying at the Hyatt. She said when she steps outside, she’s greeted with a loud roaring sound day and night.

“It affects everything. It’s affecting wildlife. No bird is going to live anywhere around here with that kind of noise,” Saunders said.

“Whether we like it or not, it may be necessary,” Mccullough said.

Action News reached out to the hotel to answer some questions. We wanted to ask how long the generators will continue to supply power, whether they are powering the entire hotel, and if management has received noise complaints. But we haven’t received a response.

The people who did speak said they did not file a noise complaint to the city.

Roaring generators People are frustrated with loud roaring generators at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront Hotel. (WJAX)

