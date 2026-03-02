Person dead after SUV crashes, catches fire in Jacksonville Starbucks parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person is dead after the GMC Denali they were in crashed and caught fire early Monday in the parking lot of Starbucks, 5640 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville.

The driver was traveling westbound on University Boulevard at about 2 a.m. As the vehicle approached San Jose Boulevard, the SUV ran off the roadway, over the curb, and into the Starbucks parking lot, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

The vehicle then struck two concrete light poles and bursts into flames, the news release states. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene and extinguished the flames. The occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

