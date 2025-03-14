Person dies in motorized skateboard accident in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A motorized skateboard rider is dead after an accident Thursday night in Lake City. The accident occurred at about 8:39 p.m. as the person was skateboarding eastbound on NE Washington Street, approaching NE Chestnut Avenue, a Lake City police news release states.

Police said the rider lost control and fell onto the roadway. Officers arrived on the scene and saw the person “lying in the street with significant injuries,” the news release states.

The victim’s name was not released.

