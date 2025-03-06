Local

Person hit and killed by train on the Westside, roads closed until further notice

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department are responding to a deadly crash involving a train.

A spokesperson for JFRD tells Action News Jax a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train at the railroad crossing.

Officials say all Eastbound lanes of Timuquana Road near Roosevelt Road will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

