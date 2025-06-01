Person hurt after crashing into utility pole in Keystone Heights, FHP says

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — A person was hurt Sunday morning in a single-car crash in Keystone Heights, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP responded to 191 South Lawrence Boulevard, where troopers said a person crashed a vehicle into a utility pole.

The crash was believed to possibly be the result of a medical issue, FHP said.

The person had moderate, non-life-threatening injuries, and they were taken to UF Health Gainesville.

