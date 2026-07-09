64-year-old woman on scooter killed in crash on SR-16 by speeding Tesla

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — UPDATE: A 64-year-old woman died Wednesday evening after a speeding Tesla SUV crashed into her scooter on State Road 16 in St. Augustine, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A crash report released by FHP detailed that the woman was traveling eastbound on SR-16 when a Tesla SUV, driven by a 59-year-old man, crashed into the back of the scooter.

The Tesla, which FHP said was traveling “at a high rate of speed”, continued eastbound where it struck a pole, then traveled across all lanes of US-1.

The Tesla overturned and came to a final rest in the parking lot of the Flagler Inn. The 59-year-old driver was transported by EMS after he sustained serious injuries.

The 64-year-old driver of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

END OF UPDATE

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person riding a scooter died in a crash on State Road 16 Wednesday.

Officers say that the car involved was a Tesla. The Tesla then caught fire following the crash.

SJCFR said that one other person was transported to a local trauma center in serious condition.

The sheriff’s office announced the crash has closed all lanes at the intersection of SR-16 and Ponce De Leon Blvd. (US-1). Officials ask that people avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s crash map notes that the fatal crash happened just before 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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