Person shot after fight outside Springfield home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A male is recovering after a bullet wound to the head late Wednesday in Springfield. Jacksonville police were called to the 1500 block of N. Market Street in reference to someone shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim. He was grazed in the head by a bullet, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. “The initial investigation revealed the victim got into a physical altercation with another individual in front of a residence,” the news release states.

After the fight the victim was sitting in his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up, an armed person got out, and began firing at the victim, police said.

The shooter got back in the vehicle and left the area. No arrests were announced.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 904-630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-tips or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

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