Photos: Black Heritage Trail launch celebrates history and culture in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — This past week, Action News Jax covered the launch of the St. Johns County Black Heritage Trail, a self-guided tour of 20 historic sites highlighting the contributions of black residents to the area’s history.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Read our full story on the Black Heritage Trail here.

Below are photos from the August 13 launch event, along with historic images featured on the Black Heritage Trail guidebook.

Guidebooks are available at StJohnsCulture.com/bh

0 of 15 St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail St. Augustine Black Heritage Trail

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.