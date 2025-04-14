Local

PHOTOS: Rory McIlroy celebrates win at The Masters

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff and The Associated Press
The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as he is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler after the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Nothing ever comes easy for Rory McIlroy in a major. Nothing. Three different times he appeared to have locked up the 2025 Masters, and three different times, he fumbled it or had it snatched from his grasp.

But finally, McIlroy has claimed his green jacket. It took him 72 holes plus a one-hole playoff against Justin Rose, it took him multiple collapses and resuscitations, but at last, McIlroy is a Masters champion, once again a major winner, and now one of the six men with a career grand slam.

