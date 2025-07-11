Plane lands on U.S. 1 near airport in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A plane landed on U.S. 1 near the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine on Friday afternoon.

St. Johns County Fire and Rescue said no one was injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the plane, which had only the pilot on board, was stopping at the airport for fuel when it lost power just before arrival.

FHP said the plane was headed to South Florida from Greenville, South Carolina.

The Federal Aviation Administration is on scene working to remove the aircraft, FHP said.

It is currently causing some traffic backups, SJCFR said, so motorists may want to avoid the area if possible.

