Planned power outage set for Wednesday in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Residents living on Thrower Road, Pleasant Point Road, Leblanc Road, Heath Road, and in the Five Oaks Subdivision will experience a planned power outage on Wednesday, March 11.

The City of Green Cove Springs says the outage is part of the ongoing Northend Conversion project.

The electric department will be working on these improvements from 8 a.m. to noon. During that time, folks in the affected areas should expect their power to be off.

Anyone with questions can call the City at 904-297-7500.

