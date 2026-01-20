Planned water outage, boil water advisory issued for some St. Johns County residents

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH — Some St. Johns County residents will experience a significant water outage on Tuesday as the St. Johns County Utility Department undertakes drainage improvements.

The planned disruption is part of the Atlantic Oaks Circle Phase 1 drainage improvements. This will impact St. Augustine Beach residents on Atlantic Oaks Circle and the entire Villa del Rey subdivision including Bowers Lane, Bowers Court, Sea Oats Place, and 501 D Street, according to the city of St. Augustine Beach.

Three fire hydrants will also be affected during the outage.

Following the planned outage, residents in this area should boil water for two days.

Boil Water Advisory

St. Augustine Beach gave the following instructions on the boil water advisory:

Under the Precautionary Boil Water Notice, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled first. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

The Precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until a retraction notice is posted, which is typically a minimum of two days.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.