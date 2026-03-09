THE PLAYERS Championship Tees Off with $150 Million Economic Surge Expected for Northeast Florida 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship returns to TPC Sawgrass this week, bringing with it tens of thousands of fans and a massive financial windfall for the local community. Beyond the world-class golf on the Stadium Course, the event serves as a primary engine for the local economy, with impacts felt far beyond the event itself.

According to the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, the tournament is expected to generate roughly $150 million in economic impact for the Northeast Florida region. Scott Maynard, the Chamber’s Senior Vice President of Economic Development, notes that the influx of visitors creates a “big number” that local businesses have been counting on.

Officials expect over 200,000 unique visitors to pass through the gates this week. While the total regional impact is vast, Maynard highlights that approximately $40 million of that is direct economic impact.

“We see all of these visitors staying in our hotels and our short-term rental units, eating in our restaurants, visiting our bars,” Maynard said. He also noted a significant uptick in local spending on services like rideshares as fans navigate the area.

The Chamber emphasizes that the benefits of the tournament do not end when the final putt drops on Sunday. The global exposure often inspires fans to return to the area later in the year to play the iconic Stadium Course themselves or vacation in St. Johns County.

When factoring in these return visits and year-round tourism tied to the tournament’s prestige, the total annual economic impact of TPC is estimated at $234 million.

Local charities are also set to benefit from the week’s festivities. The tournament typically generates between $8 million and $9 million in annual charitable donations for the Northeast Florida community. This continues a long-standing tradition of philanthropy; since moving to Ponte Vedra Beach in 1977, THE PLAYERS has donated more than $100 million to local causes.

Practice rounds are scheduled to begin Tuesday, with official tournament play starting Thursday. In addition to the economic boost, fans attending this year can look forward to several new technology integrations and enhanced spectator experiences designed to modernize the tournament atmosphere. is

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.