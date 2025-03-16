Local

THE PLAYERS Playoff: three-hole face-off scheduled for Monday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The Players Playoff 2025
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS will end on Monday this year, with a two-man playoff officially on the schedule.

The Championship didn’t wrap-up in time Sunday following a four-hour delay due to severe weather in the area.

Play resumed at 5:15 P.M. Sunday, and ended with a tie between Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy and American J.J. Spaun.

Both sat at -12 when the tournament called it a day.

Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia and Lucas Glover narrowly missed the lead with a final score of -10.

Fans hoping to watch the playoff will be able to enter the gates to TPC Sawgrass at 8 A.M.

The three-hole aggregate playoff begins at 9:00 a.m at holes 16, 17, and 18.

The last time THE PLAYERS ended on a Monday was 2022.

