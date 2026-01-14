THE PLAYERS teams up with Jacksonville Humane Society for $20 pet adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to add a furry friend to your family? The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is teaming up with THE PLAYERS Championship for a special $20 adoption event this coming weekend, running January 17-19.

More than 100 cats and dogs will be hoping for a new home at the JHS Adoption and Education Center, 8464 Beach Boulevard.

Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Monday for MLK Jr. Day.

Thanks to THE PLAYERS’ support, every pet comes spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, all for $20.

“Let’s find these dogs and cats a place to call home!” said THE PLAYERS Executive Director Lee Smith.

JHS CEO Lawrence Nicolas said the partnership makes a big difference for local animals. “We’re incredibly grateful for THE PLAYERS’ continued support,” Nicolas said.

For more details, visit JaxHumane.org or call JHS at (904)-725-8766.

