Police: 72 new charges filed against Florida man accused of trying to meet minor for sex

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — 72 additional felony charges were filed against Herminio Monte Perez, a Florida man arrested in Dec. 2024 for allegedly trying to meet a minor for sex, according to the Lake City Police Department.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police said the 27-year-old was originally arrested for traveling to meet a minor, solicitation of a minor, transmitting harmful material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, 72 more charges were filed against Perez.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The charges are as follows:

39 counts of Transmit info Harmful to Minors

6 counts of Use 2 way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

26 counts of Posses Promote Present Depict Child Sex Conduct

“Protecting our children is one of our highest priorities. Every arrest of a child sex offender is a step toward ensuring the safety of our communities,” Chief of Police Gerald Butler said in a news release. “We will continue to pursue these offenders relentlessly and bring them to justice.”

His current bond is set at $1,030,000 for all charges.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.