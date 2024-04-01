Police announce arrests in 2023 Woodstock neighborhood shooting that left one man dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five people, with one as young as 16, have been arrested for the October 2023 shooting death of a man in the Woodstock neighborhood.

Action News Jax first told you about the fatal shooting when according to detectives, officers responded on Oct. 18, 2023, to 2800 Sophia St. at around 9:45 p.m. They found Javan Holmes, 30, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported Holmes to a local hospital. However, lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Holmes died as a result of the gunshot wound.

JSO said early in the investigation, Anthony Beach, 21, Arron Sutherland, 21, Daisha Carney, 16, Laetitta Morre, 19, and Dylan Hallicy, 20, were considered persons of interest. Following interviews by detectives, Sutherland was arrested for possession of a firearm by a Juvenile Delinquent.

“On March 29, 2024, arrest warrants were obtained for the suspects for their involvement in the murder of the victim,” JSO said in a statement.”

Sutherland was already booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility (PTDF) for the prior charge, was was re-arrested for 2nd Degree Murder, attempted Murder, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The remaining suspects were all located and arrested as well. JSO said suspects Beach, Carney, and Hallicy were booked into the PTDF for 2nd Degree Murder and Moore for Accessory After the Fact.

