Police arrest suspects in Jacksonville Beach phone theft

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Two people accused of stealing phones at Jacksonville Beach have been arrested.

Police say Kennedy J. Bing and Elijah S. Millkin were targeting beachgoers and selling the stolen phones at Eco ATM kiosks in Walmart stores.

Officers linked several thefts over the past few months and got help from Eco ATM and the State Attorney’s Office to secure arrest warrants.

On July 12, after two more phones were stolen, officers tracked the suspects to a Walmart on 103rd Street using security footage and phone tracking.

JSO responded and arrested both suspects within 30 minutes of posting a “Be on the lookout” alert. Police say they later confessed and now face multiple charges.

