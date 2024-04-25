Lake City Police asking community to help find missing woman suffering from dementia

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Annette Rowe Johnson was last seen on Wed., April 24 at around 2:30 p.m. traveling in a 2023 silver and grey Nissan Rogue with Florida tag number 35DWAC. Her destination is not known.

Johnson was wearing a blue dress with buttons when she went missing. She has been described as 84 years old, five feet-one inches in height, and weighs 110 pounds. She has grey/white hair and has hazel/blue eyes. Johnson suffers from dementia.

If anyone has seen her or knows her whereabouts you are asked to call police immediately at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.

