Lake City Police asking community to help find missing woman suffering from dementia

Help find Annette Rowe Johnson from Lake City.

Help find Annette Rowe Johnson from Lake City.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Annette Rowe Johnson was last seen on Wed., April 24 at around 2:30 p.m. traveling in a 2023 silver and grey Nissan Rogue with Florida tag number 35DWAC. Her destination is not known.

Johnson was wearing a blue dress with buttons when she went missing. She has been described as 84 years old, five feet-one inches in height, and weighs 110 pounds. She has grey/white hair and has hazel/blue eyes. Johnson suffers from dementia.

If anyone has seen her or knows her whereabouts you are asked to call police immediately at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.

