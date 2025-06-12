Police continue investigation into a quadruple shooting at a Northwest Jacksonville apartment 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is working to get answers about a quadruple shooting that killed an 18-year-old in Magnolia Gardens.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Vista Landing Apartments on Cleveland Road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, all of the victims are between the ages of 16 and 21. The person who was killed was just 18 years old.

“It’s just sad because they should have been on the basketball court or at a baseball game enjoying the summer time,” said AJ Jordan, with MAD DADS, a community anti-crime organization.

Jordan was devastated to hear not only about the shooting at Vista Landing Apartments but also two others in the city last night.

One of those happened on Vernon Road, and police said a masked man jumped a fence into a backyard, then walked to the front yard where he shot a man several times, then ran off.

That all happened about a mile away from Cleveland Road.

We asked JSO if those shootings are connected, but they said that it is still under investigation as well.

Jordan encourages parents to sit down with their kids and have open conversations to try and prevent gun violence.

“Just talk to your children, see what’s going on with them, and just don’t let them give you yes or no,” said Jordan.

Action News Jax learned the complex normally has off-duty officers, but none were there at the time of the shooting.

JSO said that no officers were scheduled to work that day, and the hours that the off-duty officers are present on the property vary based on the requests made by the complex’s management.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video in the hopes of finding clues.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also give an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

