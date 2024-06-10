Police identify two 16-year-old boys shot to death at Northside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified the two 16-year-olds who were shot and killed at a Northside apartment complex.

Stanley Merriweather III and Travaris Odol were identified as the victims from Sunday morning’s shooting. Action News Jax spoke with Merriweather’s family who told us he was a good kid and did well in school.

This all happened at the Island Pointe apartment complex around 4:30 a.m. Police said the victims were found in one of the parking lots and neighbors told us it was outside building 300, saying they heard the gunfire and were scared.

“It was at least 10-15 shots go off, I thought it was firecrackers going off it was one after the other,” one man said.

Investigators said they don’t believe the two 16-year-olds lived at the apartment complex and said it was an isolated incident.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons said he checked on his family then looked out his window and saw two people standing near the victims wearing all black.

“I saw one guy on the ground and two guys standing on top of them,” he said.

“He ran down to I’m not sure to what apartment number but across the street, he got into into a silver or golden pickup truck, 4-door pickup truck and he skirted off,” the neighbor said. “I saw another person run towards the exit of the gates.”

The neighbor we spoke to said he called 911 and gave police information, hoping it helps find the suspect(s) responsible.

“I’ve been alive for 25 years and I’ve never witnessed anything like that,” he said.

Police are asking the community with any information to help to call them, or get in contact with Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

