Police looking for women who stole nearly $1,300 in candles from Jax Beach Bath and Body Works

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach police released surveillance photos Friday of three woman they said stole nearly $1,300 in candles in January from Bath and Body Works, 3852 3rd St.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“The suspects used the store shopping baskets to select 48 candles of various scents, valued at $26.95 each, a total of $1,293.60 in candles,” a Jacksonville Beach police news release states. “The trio left the store with the merchandise and four store baskets, bypassing all points of sale and failing to render payment for the merchandise.”

The four store baskets they took were valued at $6 a piece bringing the total amount of their candle heist to $1,299.60, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the women left the store in a gold colored Nissan sedan. Anyone with information on their whereabout is asked to call Det. E. D. Filbert at (904) 877-0730 or email at efilbert@jaxbchfl.net.

Read: Flagler paramedic arrested for molesting unconscious patient faces new charges

Read: SpaceX’s latest Starship test flight ends with another explosion

Read: Alleged thief swallows $800K of jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.