Police: Man shot during robbery in Oceanway

A man was shot during a robbery at about 9 p.m. Sunday in Jacksonville’s Oceanway neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 11600 block of Hickory Oak Drive. The victim told investigators he was approached by an unknown person who robbed him and then shot him two times.

The victim is listed in stable condition, a Jacksonville police news release states.

