Police report traffic-related death on Baymeadows Road

Police Authorities are investigating a workplace shooting that left two people dead and three others injured in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Andrew Sentipal/stock.adobe.com, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported at least one person has died in a traffic incident on Baymeadows Road.

At 8:24 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to 4500 Baymeadows Rd. for a reported traffic fatality.

Police said a briefing will be held at 9:15 p.m. to release more details.

When more details are made available this story will be updated.

