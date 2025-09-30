Police say report of shooting at University of Florida likely a hoax; no gunshots fired

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida said police have confirmed that no gunshots were fired at Smathers Library, despite a report.

The University of Florida sent out an alert just before 9:30 PM Monday night warning of a reported shooting at the campus location.

“The incident is consistent with hoax calls,” wrote the school in an update just before 10 PM.

An advisory asking students and staff to avoid the area and shelter in place if nearby was promptly lifted.

