Police on scene of a crash with injuries on I-295 South at Atlantic Boulevard, causing delays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have responded to a vehicle crash on I-295 south near Atlantic Boulevard that has injured at least one person, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m., and is restricting travel to a single lane on the interstate.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for additional details, including when police believe all highway lanes will reopen.

Check back for updates.

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