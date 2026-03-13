Police and trampoline park prepare for possible teen takeover

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — As Spring Break kicks off in Clay County, local law enforcement and business owners are on high alert following social media rumors of a coordinated “teen takeover.”

The Orange Park Police Department will increase its presence at Park Central Plaza after online posts identified Get Air Trampoline Park as the gathering point for the potential disruption.

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For regular patrons like Tracy Foote, the news was enough to cut a family outing short. Foote, who brought her two nephews to the park today, decided to wrap up their session well before the evening hours.

“I’m really glad we’re here early,” Foote said.

“This is normally a family atmosphere. We’ve never had issues like this before, but we want to be proactive rather than reactive,” Leo Davis, manager at Get Air, said.

Get Air trampoline park manager Leo Davis confirmed that the facility is implementing strict security measures in response to the threats. Staff will be screening guests at the entrance, and large groups of unsupervised minors will be turned away.

“If there are too many kids here, we’ll have to close the park down,” Davis warned. “The safety of my employees is the thing I worry about most.”

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The heightened security follows a string of previous “takeovers” in the area that have escalated into violence, including a notable incident at the Orange Park Mall. Police officials are urging parents to be diligent about their children’s whereabouts and to monitor their weekend plans closely.

“Do you know where your kids are or what they’re doing?” Foote asked, echoing the police department’s concerns. “Take them home if they’re going to be up to no good.”

Authorities expect the increased police presence at the plaza to begin around 6:00 PM. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the Orange Park Police Department immediately.

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