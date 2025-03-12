Police: Woman shot by Jacksonville officers after firing at them

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call late Tuesday for a woman who was an “armed suicide threat.” Police said the 53-year-old woman’s husband called 911 at about 11 p.m. after he found her in a closed garage at their Northside Jacksonville home, sitting in a running car with a towel over her head.

Her husband opened the car door, but she closed it and pulled out a gun. He went to a neighbors home in the 12000 block of Moose road and called 911, according to JSO.

“When JSO officers arrived and were approaching the suspect, she pulled out a firearm, pointed it at officers, and fired multiple rounds,” a JSO social media post states. “Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.”

None of the six officers who responded to the call were injured and the woman was rushed to the hospital.

