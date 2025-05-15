‘Politics’ drove St. Johns County top official to consider taking another job before withdrawing

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Administrator Joy Andrews has decided to remain in her current role after seeking the same position in South Florida.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker confirmed that Andrews applied for the Palm Beach County Administrator position.

However, in an email that was sent last week, Andrews wrote she was withdrawing from consideration because she wants to see through “critical initiatives” in St. Johns County.

Joy Andrews application withdrawal Joy Andrews application withdrawal

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Andrews has served as county administrator since 2023, following the abrupt resignation of her predecessor, Hunter Conrad.

In January, St. Johns County Board Chair Krista Joseph introduced a motion of no confidence in Andrews, a move that signaled internal tension within the county leadership.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

That motion was ultimately voted down by the rest of the board, allowing Andrews to retain her position.

“Given the politics at the time, I briefly considered all my options,” Andrews said in a statement to Becker. “I am 100% committed to St. Johns County and it has been my family’s home for more than two decades. I’m grateful for the support of a majority of the commission and look forward to working together for years to come.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.