PopUp Bagels is now open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — PopUp Bagels, the “Not Famous, but Known” bagel shop, has opened its first Jacksonville location at the St. Johns Town Center.

The bagel shop was founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, Connecticut, after starting in 2020 by selling bagels to friends during the pandemic. Since then, the brand has grown into a popular business with locations across the country.

PopUp Bagels serves fresh, oven-hot bagels that are kept whole, with no slicing and no sandwiches. The experience centers on the brand’s motto: grip, rip, and dip.

Customers can choose from classic bagels like plain, salty, sesame, poppy, and everything, paired with a variety of schmears such as salted butter, scallion and truffle cream cheese.

“The bagels, unbelievable, the whole premise of Adam, what he created was a very hot bagel. Going back to the old school bagel experience where you take a bag of bagels, you rip them, open them up on the table, share with community whether its friends, family or co-workers and have a very hot bagel experience, fresh with awesome schmears,” said PopUp Bagels Jacksonville partner, Kal Gullapalli. “We have these rotating schmears that makes the concept so cool. Every couple weeks, the schmears change, and we do national collabs, regional collaborations with awesome brands that make these schmears so cool and that’s what makes are guest excited to come back.”

Bagels are sold in packs of three, six, or twelve, with a minimum purchase of three. In addition to bagels and spreads, the menu includes salmon, water, lemonade, and cold brew.

With more than 20 locations nationwide and four in Florida, Tampa being the first, PopUp Bagels continues to expand its footprint.

The shop offers a playful, hands-on approach to bagels, highlighting a crisp exterior and soft, chewy interior meant to be torn and shared.

"I want people to come in and try the best bagels that exist, I want them come in and rip it open, see that steam, dip it in that schmear, take the best bite of a bagel they ever had and realize its changed their life and come in all the time,” said Christian Kuhn, CCO for PopUp Bagels.

PopUp Bagels PopUp Bagels, Jacksonville Partner Kal Gullapalli and CCO Christian Kuhn. (Elandra Fernandez)

PopUp Bagels is located at 4852 Town Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246, and is now open Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 3 PM.

