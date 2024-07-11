Portions of San Jose Boulevard to close Friday to fix water main leak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers can expect delays on San Jose Boulevard on Friday as JEA works to fix a water main leak.

The utility identified the leak on the 11000 block on Wednesday while excavating.

Crews will close the middle travel lanes in both directions to begin final excavation. Closures will start at 9 a.m.

There will be proper signage to provide enough notice to drivers.

