Possible jet ski crash involving a buoy near the Bridge of Lions

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Possible jet ski and buoy crash near the Bridge of Lions.
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Bridge of Lions was closed Sunday night due to a possible jet ski crash, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

The police department told Action News Jax that it involved a jet ski and a buoy near the bridge.

The St. Augustine Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the St. Augustine Fire Rescue are investigating the incident.

Police say they received a call at 8:45 p.m.

Action News Jax is working to gather more details and will update this story as new information becomes available.

