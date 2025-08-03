Power outage affects more than 1,500 customers in Jacksonville Beach area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 1,500 customers in the Jacksonville Beach area are without power Saturday afternoon due to a damaged or downed wire, according to JEA.

The outage was first reported at 1:27 p.m., and crews have been dispatched to the scene.

JEA estimates power will be restored by 5:24 p.m., but that timing could change depending on repair conditions.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

As of the latest update, 1,568 customers are affected. JEA says a crew is en route and working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible.

Residents can monitor real-time outage status and updates at jea.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.