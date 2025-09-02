Powerball jackpot grows to $1.3 billion after no one hits Labor Day drawing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another massive Powerball drawing Monday night, with no winner claiming the $1.1 billion jackpot. The prize in Wednesday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing on Action News Jax is now $1.3 billion, the fifth largest in the game’s history.

The lump sum cash payment - if a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot - is estimated at $589 million.

The numbers drawn Monday night: white balls 8, 23, 25, 40, 53 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

The jackpot has been growing since May 31 when a lucky Powerball player in California claimed $204.5 million. There have been three other winners this year.

While Monday’s jackpot went unclaimed, 10 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey (2), New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The only states that do not participate are Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama.

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR

$1.30 Billion (estimated) – Sept. 3, 2025

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

