‘Preschool Palooza’ family event happening today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Public Library will be hosting “Preschool Palooza”, a free family event On Saturday, February 15.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The event, held at the Highlands Regional Library, will be held from 2:00-4:00 P.M.

The event will feature the children’s book characters Elephant & Piggie, by popular children’s author Mo Willems. Families will have the chance to meet the costumed characters at various times throughout the event and participate in themed activities.

Mayor Donna Deegan will also be making an appearance at the event, with her featured River City Readers Mobile. Families will be able to learn about various reading challenges, book giveaways, and more. Click HERE to learn more.

Mayor Deegan's River City Readers Bookmobile

At 2:30 P.M., children’s “edu-tainer” Shana Banana will be hosting a live performance. She has been a performer for over 25 years with multiple CDs, DVDs, and TV specials.

Shana Banana: Music and Fun for Kids & Families

Click HERE to learn more about the event and other services offered by the Jacksonville Public Library System.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.