Prescribed burn may impact visibility on Clay County roadways, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is alerting drivers of a prescribed burn that may impact visibility on the roadways. A prescribed burn is scheduled to begin Wednesday between 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the area of Gold Head Branch State Park located at 6293 State Road 21, an FHP news release states.

“Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling in these areas,” the news release states. “Visibility may deteriorate quickly due to smoke/fog type conditions, especially during the night time and early morning hours.”

FHP said motorists should reduce their speed as necessary and to utilize their low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.

