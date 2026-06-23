Prescribed burn at Pumpkin Hill State Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re visiting the Pumpkin Hill State Park on Tuesday, you might smell smoke.

That’s because the Florida Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn in the area.

The burn is 42 acres, near the intersection of Spring Hammock Rd. and Betz Rd.

The Florida Forest Service conducts prescribed burns regularly to reduce fuel buildup that can lead to wildfires.

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