President Donald Trump to pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley

President Donald Trump is expected to pardon former reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The couple from “Chrisley Knows Best” fame has spent more than 2 ½ years in federal prison after being convicted of fraud, Action News Jax sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports.

In a post on social media, Trump’s communications manager Margo Martin posted a video of the president calling daughter Savannah Chrisley to let her know that her parents would be freed.

“Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump told Savannah Chrisley over the phone. “I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good life.”

“Thank you for bringing my parents back,” Savannah Chrisley told Trump.

In a statement from Todd and Julie’s representatives, they praised Trump’s pardon:

“This pardon corrects a deep injustice and restores two devoted parents to their family and community,” Alex Little, partner at Litson PLLC, told WSB-TV. “President Trump recognized what we’ve argued from the beginning: Todd and Julie were targeted because of their conservative values and high profile. Their prosecution was tainted by multiple constitutional violations and political bias.”

