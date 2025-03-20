President Trump to signs executive order dismantling the Dept. of Education: What this means

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is taking a look at the impacts the potential elimination of the U.S. Education Department, will have on local students.

This comes as President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday calling for the dismantling of the department.

Many local parents and educators have concerns right now.

“This is not going to look good,” said Andrew Spar, the president of the Florida Education Association. “The president continues to overreach and continues to go too far in his efforts to really impact so much of what is happening in our individual communities.”

Spar said a big concern is that this will affect students with special needs who rely on individualized education plans, but President Trump said that won’t be an issue.

President Trump said Pell grants, title 1 funding and resources for children with disabilities and special needs will be fully preserved.

While the president signed the order, officially closing the department still does require an act of congress.

