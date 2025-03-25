Local

‘Pretty Girls Walk Jax’ in Neptune Beach to raise money for American Heart Association

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Lace up your walking shoes and mark your calendars. Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan is teaming up with Pretty Girls Walk Jax for a community walk in April. The walk is free and anyone is encouraged to attend.

They will be taking donations benefiting the American Heart Association.

WHEN: Saturday, April 5, 9 a.m. to 10:30 am.

WHERE: Neptune Beach. Starting point for the walk is the parking lot on Lemon Street.

